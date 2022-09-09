Despite India's elimination Virat Kohli can still finish as Asia Cup's top run-scorer, know how

Virat Kohli is currently the top-run scorer in Asia Cup 2022

Even though Team India bowed out of the Asia Cup 2022 under grim circumstances, there was one huge positive, the return of Virat Kohli. He has been playing like a man possessed ever since his one-month-long sabbatical and on Thursday Kohli ended a wait of 3 years to finally score his 71st century.

Courtesy of his unbeaten 122-run knock against Afghanistan, the 33-year-old is currently sitting atop the list of highest run-scorers in the Asia Cup 2022 edition. However, Mohammad Rizwan will have a chance to overtake Kohli in the final on September 11.

Rizwan has also been in red-hot form, and even though he could only score 14 runs against Sri Lanka on Friday, he will get another bite at the cherry on Sunday. In the final of Asia Cup 2022, Rizwan must score at least 50 runs to overtake Kohli, or else the former Indian skipper will finish as the tournament's top run scorer in this year's edition.

Rizwan is currently in second place behind his Indian adversary, with 226 runs under his belt.

Both batsmen have been in stellar form of late, however, if the Sri Lankan bowlers can dominate in the final, as they did on Friday, in the Super 4 clash, then Rizwan could have a hard time trying to overtake Virat.

Wanindu Hasranga picked up three wickets, while debutant Pramod Madushan and Maheesh Theekshana both chipped in with two scalps each to restrict Babar Azam's men to 121 runs.

Pakistan began their defence in stunning fashion, picking up a couple of early wickets, but Sri Lanka rode out the storm to send an early warning to their rivals ahead of the summit clash.