Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Asia Cup: Top 10 memes after Virat Kohli smashes his 71st international century in Asia Cup 2022

The former Indian skipper will be seen in action on September 20, when Australia come to tour the subcontinent.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 07:38 PM IST

Asia Cup: Top 10 memes after Virat Kohli smashes his 71st international century in Asia Cup 2022
Image Credit: Twitter

Finally, former skipper and senior batter Virat Kohli has hit his 71st international century, which is fantastic news for Indian cricket fans. He accomplished this achievement in international cricket after a three-year wait. The right-hander last hit a century in a Test match against Bangladesh in November, 2019.

Kohli scored 122 runs off 61 balls against Bangladesh in the final match of their Asia Cup 2022 campaign, with 12 boundaries and six massive sixes. India was eliminated from the competition after losing two straight matches against Pakistan and then Sri Lanka in the tournament's super-4 stage.

Returning to Kohli's spectacular century, it is now the talk of the cricketing community. After the 33-year-old ended a draught of the international century in his account, fans unleashed their creative brains on Twitter and posted several sort of memes.

Here’re the top-10 memes after Virat Kohli’s 71st international century:

 


Even though India bowed out of the Asia Cup after losing both their Super 4 matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Kohli's return to form and his sensational knock on Thursday were the biggest positives from the tournament. 

He scored 276 runs from 5 matches in Asia Cup, at an average of 92 and strike rate of 147.59. Next, the former Indian skipper will be seen in action on September 20, when Australia come to tour the subcontinent. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 12th installment: BIG update for farmer beneficiaries, know here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.