Asia Cup: Top 10 memes after Virat Kohli smashes his 71st international century in Asia Cup 2022

Finally, former skipper and senior batter Virat Kohli has hit his 71st international century, which is fantastic news for Indian cricket fans. He accomplished this achievement in international cricket after a three-year wait. The right-hander last hit a century in a Test match against Bangladesh in November, 2019.

Kohli scored 122 runs off 61 balls against Bangladesh in the final match of their Asia Cup 2022 campaign, with 12 boundaries and six massive sixes. India was eliminated from the competition after losing two straight matches against Pakistan and then Sri Lanka in the tournament's super-4 stage.

Returning to Kohli's spectacular century, it is now the talk of the cricketing community. After the 33-year-old ended a draught of the international century in his account, fans unleashed their creative brains on Twitter and posted several sort of memes.

Here’re the top-10 memes after Virat Kohli’s 71st international century:

Nothing can buy this respect.. this is what a cricker plays for. A brilliant hundred @imVkohli. We Hope we don’t have to wait so long for your 72nd century. #IndvsAFG pic.twitter.com/p65KDdOtKo — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 8, 2022

King Kohli for a reason. pic.twitter.com/BQUpbDbjO6 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 8, 2022

Virat Kohli scores 71st Century



Indians right now: pic.twitter.com/3JefQoR6aW — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 8, 2022

Script Writers After Virat Kohli's 71st Century pic.twitter.com/auYTI2VS45 — Hyderabad Hawaaa (@tweetsraww) September 8, 2022

Kohli welcome in India after 71st century.. pic.twitter.com/CJgKI9Jt0Z — Gaurav (@Moody_Gaurav_) September 9, 2022

Virat kohli score 71th century

Ricky pointing : pic.twitter.com/OrxoZNBN6g — Savage2.0 (@Meme_Canteen) September 8, 2022

Entire Country to Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/jWUx1eWsi7 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 8, 2022



Even though India bowed out of the Asia Cup after losing both their Super 4 matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Kohli's return to form and his sensational knock on Thursday were the biggest positives from the tournament.

He scored 276 runs from 5 matches in Asia Cup, at an average of 92 and strike rate of 147.59. Next, the former Indian skipper will be seen in action on September 20, when Australia come to tour the subcontinent.