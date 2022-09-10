Harbhajan Singh backs Virat Kohli to open for India, says 'not sure if KL Rahul will stick with that'

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has thrown his weight behind the 'brilliant idea that Virat Kohli should open for Team India. Kohli recently ended a long-wait of three years as he smashed his much-anticipated 71st century against Afghanistan while opening for India on Thursday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma had been rested for India's final match in the Asia Cup 2022, and despite the game being a 'dead-rubber' Kohli lit up the occasion with a memorable performance.

After the match, many experts have been quizzed whether Team India could actually open with Kohli and Rohit, given the recent struggles of KL Rahul with the bat. Harbhajan also thinks that the move could well work in India's favour, but he had his doubts about Rahul's place in the side.

"He has opening his innings even in franchise cricket, even for RCB while he was captaining. When he opened the innings for RCB, he scored 921 runs in one season. So this role is not new to him, he sort of likes that spot," Harbhajan stated, in an interview with India Today.

He further added, "Indian team needs to see what they need to do going forward whether they want to have a combo of Virat Kohli and Rohit starting the innings and KL bat at No. 3. The management needs to decide whether this can be plan B of plan A. For me, Virat is a top, top player, no doubt about it. So are KL Rahul and Rohit."

Kohli played an unbeaten 122-run knock against Afghanistan to announce his return to form, after having scored two fifties earlier in the Asia Cup 2022. Before the ongoing tournament, the 33-year-old had struggled for runs since the start of 2022. Harbhajan himself liked the idea of Virat opening for India, but he had his doubts about whether Rahul would then demote himself to number 3.

Yeah, Virat opening would be a brilliant idea, going forward. But I am not sure if Rahul will stick with that," the legendary spin-wizard said.

Kohli is currently the leading run-scorer of Asia Cup 2022, with 276 runs under his belt, and he may well finish as the tournament's highest run-getter in the current edition should Mohammad Rizwan fail to score at least 50 runs in the final against Sri Lanka on Sunday, September 11.