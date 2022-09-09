Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Should I sit out then', KL Rahul responds after he was asked if Virat Kohli should open the innings

KL Rahul, before the match against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup, scored 0, 38. 28, 6 and because of this, he was already under the radar of critics.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 01:45 PM IST

'Should I sit out then', KL Rahul responds after he was asked if Virat Kohli should open the innings
KL Rahul

KL Rahul was a bit taken aback when asked if Virat Kohli, who struck his maiden T20I century during the Asia Cup match against Afghanistan, should continue to bat as an opener going into the World Cup alongside Rohit Sharma.

READ: Coming into the Asia cup, main motive was to get my form back and be prepared for T20I World cup: Virat Kohli

With Rohit Shama opting out of the inconsequential contest against Afghanistan, Kohli opened the batting with Rahul. The question was loaded because if Kohli opens the batting, it would mean that Rahul, whose T20 batting approach is already under the scanner, would have to sit out.

"Toh kya mai khud baith jaun? (So then should I sit out?)," a perplexed Rahul, obviously not one bit amused, counter-questioned. The Indian vice-captain firmly believes that Kohli is not dependent on the opening slot to get a huge score.

"You get confidence if you play 2-3 innings, really happy that he could play that way. You all know Virat Kohli, you have been watching him for so many years, it is not like he will only score centuries if he opens the batting, if he bats at No.3, he can then also score centuries. It is all about roles and what role a certain player has," he added.

But no one can discount how the team gets a boost when their best batter scores runs. "Obviously, Virat scoring runs is a huge bonus for the team, and the way he played against Afghanistan, I know he is very very pleased. "He has been working on his game and that worked beautifully today. As a team, it is important for every player to get time out in the middle," the stand-in skipper said.

READ: Indian Olympic Association to be suspended if elections not held by December, IOC issues final warning

"He (Kohli) has always had that desire, I think we are also very obsessed with numbers, obsessed with those three digits and we think, if someone is scoring hundreds, then only he is in form. His contributions have been phenomenal in the last 2-3 years," said Rahul.

While Kohli himself was pleasantly surprised that his much-awaited 71st hundred came in the shortest format, Rahul wasn't surprised at all.

"In that dressing room, none of us is surprised to see what he has done today. I am sure this will give him even more confidence, he will obviously cherish this hundred and this will build great confidence around the group as well," he added.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 447 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.