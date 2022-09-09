Indian Olympic Association to be suspended if elections not held by December, IOC issues final warning

File Photo

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued a final warning to the IOA on Thursday to "resolve its governance concerns" and hold elections by December, or the world sports body will ban India.

The IOC executive board, which met in Lausanne on Thursday, also agreed not to recognize any "acting/interim president" following Narinder Batra's removal as president of the Indian Olympic Association, and instead will deal with secretary general Rajeev Mehta as the principal point of contact.

"... in view of the ongoing internal disputes, governance shortcomings and ongoing court cases, (IOC Executive Board) took the decision... to issue a final warning and consider the immediate suspension of the NOC of India at the next IOC Executive Board meeting in December 2022 if, by then, the NOC of India is not able to address and resolve its governance issues to the satisfaction of the IOC, in the interest of the sport and the athletes.

"...and operate properly through its governing bodies, i.e. the Executive Committee and General Assembly, and fulfil its obligations, in particular by holding its quadrennial elections in accordance with the Olympic Charter," the IOC's letter sent to IOA read.

The IOC letter sent by James McLeod, Director of Olympic Solidarity and NOC Relations, further said: "During this transition period, and given that the IOC does not currently recognise any 'interim/acting president of the NOC of India, the NOC Secretary General will serve as the main point of contact to coordinate the next steps with the IOC, in close consultation and in agreement with the NOC Executive Council and General Assembly."

The IOC also decided to postpone its session earlier scheduled to be held in Mumbai in May next year.

"In view of the uncertain situation, the IOC Session that is due to take place in Mumbai in May 2023 is postponed until September/October 2023," the letter said.

"Depending on the decisions that will be taken during the IOC Executive Board meeting in December 2022 relating to the NOC of India, the IOC Executive Board will decide as to whether the IOC Session in 2023 should be maintained in India or be relocated." The IOC said in order to agree on a constructive solution and establish a roadmap leading to the elections of IOA, it will organise a joint meeting with all parties concerned later this month in Lausanne.

"In view of the above, we propose to organise a joint meeting on 27 September 2022 in Lausanne and my colleague Jérôme Poivey, Associate Director, NOC Relations Department, will revert to you and all concerned parties accordingly for the details of this meeting," McLeod said.

Last December, the IOA formed a six-member committee to look into the amendments to be made to its constitution before holding elections so as to align it with the National Sports Code.

Batra was fired as IOA president in May this year after the Delhi High Court overturned the post of 'life member' in Hockey India, through which he had contested and won the apex body elections in 2017.

