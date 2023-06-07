Lionel Messi to join Inter Miami after leaving PSG (file photo)

Football legend Lionel Messi has decided to join Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami after parting ways with French Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain (PSG), according to reports. His decision to join Inter Miami has surprised many. Earlier, it was expected that he would play for Saudi Arabia or Barcelona in the next season. Reports suggest that the Argentina superstar also rejected a lucrative offer from Al-Hilal.

