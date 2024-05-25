Delhi Lok Sabha elections 2024: Traffic Police issues advisory; check routes to avoid today

The National Capital is set to vote for all seven seats in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 today (May 25).

Delhi is set to vote for all seven constituencies in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 today (May 25). The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for today for the area around the Commonwealth Games Village, which has been designated as a strong room-cum-counting centre for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Delhi Traffic Police on their official X account posted, "In view of the Lok Sabha elections, the Commonwealth Games Village is a strong room-cum-counting centre. On 24.05.24, from 9 am to 5 pm, movement of a large number of buses and other vehicles related to election duties are expected."

For those traveling from Sarai Kale Khan/MGM towards National Highway-24, the police has advised to go straight to the Akshardham flyover. From there, you can simply make a left turn to reach Pusta Road, ITO, or Vikas Marg.

Traffic Advisory



In view of Lok Sabha Elections-2024, traffic restrictions will be effective on 24.05.2024 Kindly follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/D0OuOQGrff — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) May 23, 2024

In another advisory posted on X, the Delhi police has informed about the regulation of traffic on August Kranti Marg (from Siri Fort Road T-Point to Balbir Saxena Marg) & Siri Fort Road (from Josip Broz Tito Marg to August Kranti Marg). The commuters have been advised to avoid the above-mentioned routes and opt for alternative routes like Ring Road, Aurobindo Marg, and Joseph Tito Marg and plan their journey accordingly.

Traffic Advisory



Special traffic arrangements will be effective at August Kranti Marg (from Siri Fort Road T-Point to Balbir Saxena Marg) & Siri Fort Road (from Josip Broz Tito Marg to August Kranti Marg) on 24.05.2024. Kindly follow the advisory. #DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/ynJXR7UfAk — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) May 23, 2024

Moreover, the police have also issued traffic restrictions on Mangal Pandey Road, i.e, Wazirabad Road (Bhopra Border to Loni Gol Chakkar) and Road no 68 and 69 in Nand Nagri from 9 AM to 5 PM.

Commuters has been advised to avoid taking these roads and traffic may be diverted Bhopura Border, Tahirpur T-Point, Gagan Cinema traffic signal.

Traffic Advisory



In view of Lok Sabha Elections-2024 related activities on 24.05.2024, traffic restrictions will be effective near ITI Nand nagri Delhi. Kindly follow the traffic advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/TN8FXLWT9y — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) May 23, 2024

The police has also requested the commuters to cooperate by avoiding the roads mentioned and utilising public transport to the maximum extent.

