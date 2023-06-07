Search icon
Rohit Sharma achieves massive milestone in WTC Final against Australia

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss opted to bowl against Australia in the World Test Championship final at The Oval on Wednesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 06:40 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has achieved a remarkable feat in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval. The talented right-handed batter has completed his 50th Test, having made his debut for India in the format back in 2013. This is also his first overseas Test match as captain, making the milestone even more special.

Rohit's journey in Test cricket began in 2013 when he made his debut against the West Indies. He quickly established himself as a formidable player, becoming one of the few Indian players to score a century on Test debut. However, it was in 2019 when his on-and-off Test career took a turn for the better. The management promoted him to the top of the order, and he has since been a force to be reckoned with.

In the Test series against South Africa in 2019, Rohit proved his mettle by amassing an impressive 529 runs in just three Tests, with an average of 132.25. This performance cemented his position as a top-order batsman and showcased his ability to adapt to different conditions.

Rohit will also be reflecting on his remarkable century against England in the Test series two years ago. His score of 127 proved to be a game-changing effort, leading India to a historic victory over the hosts at the venue.

When asked about his decision to bowl first after winning the toss at Kennington Oval, Rohit admitted that it was a difficult choice to leave Ravichandran Ashwin out of the lineup. However, the conditions called for the inclusion of four seamers, making it a strategic move for the team.

"We are going to bowl. Just the conditions and also the weather being overcast. I don't think the pitch will change too much. You have to play good cricket and come out on top. Four seamers and one spinner. The spinner is Jadeja. It's always tough (to leave Ashwin), he's been a match-winner for us over the course of so many years. But you got to do the things that's needed for the team and eventually we came up with that decision. He (Rahane) brings a lot of experience, he's played 80-odd Test matches and he's done well for the team. He's been out for a while, but I don't think the experience that he has can change all of that."

Meanwhile, Australia have finished the first session at 73/2 in 23 overs with Marnus Labuschagne (26*) and Steve Smith (2*) standing unbeaten at the crease.

