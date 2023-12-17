KL Rahul scripts history in IND vs SA ODI opener, becomes first Indian captain to win…

IND vs SA, 1st ODI: India clinched a dominating eight-wicket win (with 200 balls remaining) over South Africa.

India clinched a dominating eight-wicket win (with 200 balls remaining) over South Africa in the opening match of the ODI series today (17 December 2023). India ODI skipper KL Rahul, who made his captaincy debut by losing against the Proteas in 2022, this time led the team to their fourth-biggest ODI victory.

Furthermore, Rahul has achieved another feat as a skipper today. The 31-year-old became the first Indian captain to win a Pink ODI match.

What is Pink ODI match?

It’s a part of the tradition of Pink day ODIs, where the South Africa cricket team shows support for breast cancer awareness by wearing a pink jersey instead of the regular green jersey.

Cricket South Africa also urged its citizens to show their active participation in this cause by wearing pink shirts. Also, the cost of matches becomes a medium to support initiatives related to breast cancer.

Meanhile, India now lead the three-match series 1-0. Having gone into the match without a single wicket in his previous three ODI appearances, Arshdeep more than made up for it with his maiden five-wicket haul as South Africa were all-out for 116 in 27.3 overs. The target was surpassed in only 16.4 overs.

Playing their first 50-over game post the World Cup final, it seemed that Arshdeep (5/37 in 10 overs) and Avesh (4/27 in 8 overs) had picked up a cue from their seniors Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah as a quality Proteas batting line-up was made to look like novices on a track that offered a lot of help due to underlying moisture.

In reply, debutant B Sai Sudharshan (55 not out off 43 balls) showed during his stay at the wicket why he is rated so highly. He made the chase look like a cakewalk.

The sinewy southpaw looked elegant and upright while driving on the up and looked strong off the back-foot, while pulling the short ball. Against spinners, he put a big stride forward, which is hallmark of a good player. The on-drive off Tabraiz Shamsi was a treat for the eyes.

Sai had seasoned Shreyas Iyer (52 off 45 balls) for company, who looked in fine touch, something that augurs well for India, ahead of the upcoming Test series.

However, the story of the day was how Indian pacers rattled South Africa with the ball jagging around for the first hour and a half which spelt doom for the home side.

