Headlines

KL Rahul scripts history in IND vs SA ODI opener, becomes first Indian captain to win…

Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya dances, hugs Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam at school annual day; fans can't stop gushing

Sajjan Jindal denies allegation of rape, calls them 'false and baseless'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu answers fan asking if she thinks about marrying again: 'It would be a...'

'Like an old club, set members don't want to let go of the grip': Jaishankar takes dig at UN Security Council

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya dances, hugs Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam at school annual day; fans can't stop gushing

Try these remedies to remove face tanning at home

Watch: Hardik Pandya’s interview from IPL 2023 goes viral, praises MS Dhoni’s CSK over MI

Most expensive shawls of  Kiara Advani

8 effective home remedies to get rid of acne

National Games 2023 rewind: Medal tally, players who broke national records

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya dances, hugs Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam at school annual day; fans can't stop gushing

Samantha Ruth Prabhu answers fan asking if she thinks about marrying again: 'It would be a...'

Aishwarya Sharma calls Ankita Lokhande useless creature during catfight in Bigg Boss 17: ‘Pati ke dimaag pe naachne...'

HomeSports

Sports

KL Rahul scripts history in IND vs SA ODI opener, becomes first Indian captain to win…

IND vs SA, 1st ODI: India clinched a dominating eight-wicket win (with 200 balls remaining) over South Africa.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 09:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
India clinched a dominating eight-wicket win (with 200 balls remaining) over South Africa in the opening match of the ODI series today (17 December 2023). India ODI skipper KL Rahul, who made his captaincy debut by losing against the Proteas in 2022, this time led the team to their fourth-biggest ODI victory.
 
Furthermore, Rahul has achieved another feat as a skipper today. The 31-year-old became the first Indian captain to win a Pink ODI match.
 
What is Pink ODI match?
 
It’s a part of the tradition of Pink day ODIs, where the South Africa cricket team shows support for breast cancer awareness by wearing a pink jersey instead of the regular green jersey.
 
Cricket South Africa also urged its citizens to show their active participation in this cause by wearing pink shirts. Also, the cost of matches becomes a medium to support initiatives related to breast cancer.
 
Meanhile, India now lead the three-match series 1-0. Having gone into the match without a single wicket in his previous three ODI appearances, Arshdeep more than made up for it with his maiden five-wicket haul as South Africa were all-out for 116 in 27.3 overs. The target was surpassed in only 16.4 overs.
 
Playing their first 50-over game post the World Cup final, it seemed that Arshdeep (5/37 in 10 overs) and Avesh (4/27 in 8 overs) had picked up a cue from their seniors Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah as a quality Proteas batting line-up was made to look like novices on a track that offered a lot of help due to underlying moisture.
 
In reply, debutant B Sai Sudharshan (55 not out off 43 balls) showed during his stay at the wicket why he is rated so highly. He made the chase look like a cakewalk.
 
The sinewy southpaw looked elegant and upright while driving on the up and looked strong off the back-foot, while pulling the short ball. Against spinners, he put a big stride forward, which is hallmark of a good player. The on-drive off Tabraiz Shamsi was a treat for the eyes.
 
Sai had seasoned Shreyas Iyer (52 off 45 balls) for company, who looked in fine touch, something that augurs well for India, ahead of the upcoming Test series.
 
However, the story of the day was how Indian pacers rattled South Africa with the ball jagging around for the first hour and a half which spelt doom for the home side.
 
(With inputs from PTI)
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav spotted getting angry at Arshdeep Singh in team bus after 3rd T20I, video goes viral

KhanZaadi reveals she wanted to run away from Bigg Boss house: 'Main toot gayi, ro padi'

Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput-Ankita Lokhande dance adorably in throwback viral video, fans say 'they were so happy'

DNA TV Show: Revealing historical proof of ancient temple beneath Mathura's Shahi Idgah complex

This Odisha man became 'mushroom millionaire' with Rs 36 investment, now earns Rs 10 lakh annually

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE