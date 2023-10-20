Headlines

IPL craze in World Cup: Chinnaswamy crowd bursts loud into ‘RCB’ chants during AUS vs PAK match, watch viral video

'I cannot in good conscience remain silent...': Zeenat Aman pens note on human rights abuse in Israel-Palestine War

Kanika Mann reveals if her look from Chand Jalne Laga is inspired by Alia Bhatt from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

NED vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Match 19

Kaala actor Saurrabh Kushwaha recalls how his parents supported him when he had no money during pandemic | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL craze in World Cup: Chinnaswamy crowd bursts loud into ‘RCB’ chants during AUS vs PAK match, watch viral video

'I cannot in good conscience remain silent...': Zeenat Aman pens note on human rights abuse in Israel-Palestine War

Kanika Mann reveals if her look from Chand Jalne Laga is inspired by Alia Bhatt from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

AI imagines Indian cricketers in different professions

MAMI 2023: 13 popular movies you can watch at Mumbai Film Festival

10 Bigg Boss contestants who went to Jail

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Shiva Rajkumar: 'We Were Trendsetter Of Pan-India Films' | Ghost | Jayaram

Navratri Mela Mishap: 50 People Stuck As Giant Wheel Stops Midway In Delhi

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

'I cannot in good conscience remain silent...': Zeenat Aman pens note on human rights abuse in Israel-Palestine War

Kanika Mann reveals if her look from Chand Jalne Laga is inspired by Alia Bhatt from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Kaala actor Saurrabh Kushwaha recalls how his parents supported him when he had no money during pandemic | Exclusive

HomeSports

Sports

IPL craze in World Cup: Chinnaswamy crowd bursts loud into ‘RCB’ chants during AUS vs PAK match, watch viral video

Watch viral video of fans bursting out loud into 'RCB, RCB chants,' during Australia vs Pakistan match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 08:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The IPL fever continues to spread in the World Cup 2023 as a viral video was released on social media that shows fans at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru bursting out loud into ‘RCB, RCB’ chants during the intense match of Australia vs Pakistan.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first. Australia who were batting first went on to perform exceedingly well in the first innings and puts up a total of 367/9. Opening batters, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh unleashed their best innings as the duo set a new record for the highest Australian opening partnership in World Cup history.

Warner smashed 163 runs, while Marsh also put up his highest ODI score of 121 runs. Togetherly, the duo amassed a 259 run partnership, the second best in World Cup history for the opening wicket. Tillkaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga recorded the highest run partnership for opening wicket of 282 runs in 2011 ODI World Cup.

Pakistan fast bowler, Shaheen Afridi also picks up his second five wicket haul in the World Cup match. Haris Rauf also tried to weaken the team by taking 3 wickets. The match is ongoing and Pakistan have to chase 368 runs.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Little boy plays with giant snake, baby crocodile and tiger, internet is scared

Virat Kohli's heroic century inches closer to Sachin Tendulkar's record in World Cup

Navratri 2023 Day 7: 3 easy bhog prasad recipes to offer Maa Kalaratri

Prabhas' aunt makes big revelation on Salaar actor's marriage, says 'it will happen...'

Aspirants season 2 trailer: Naveen Kasturia and Sunny Hinduja engage in ideological battle, fans say 'ab aayega mazza'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE