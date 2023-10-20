IPL craze in World Cup: Chinnaswamy crowd bursts loud into ‘RCB’ chants during AUS vs PAK match, watch viral video

Watch viral video of fans bursting out loud into 'RCB, RCB chants,' during Australia vs Pakistan match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The IPL fever continues to spread in the World Cup 2023 as a viral video was released on social media that shows fans at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru bursting out loud into ‘RCB, RCB’ chants during the intense match of Australia vs Pakistan.

Chinnaswamy Stadium erupts with 'RCB, RCB' chants. pic.twitter.com/APaJAkMULq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 20, 2023

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first. Australia who were batting first went on to perform exceedingly well in the first innings and puts up a total of 367/9. Opening batters, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh unleashed their best innings as the duo set a new record for the highest Australian opening partnership in World Cup history.

Warner smashed 163 runs, while Marsh also put up his highest ODI score of 121 runs. Togetherly, the duo amassed a 259 run partnership, the second best in World Cup history for the opening wicket. Tillkaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga recorded the highest run partnership for opening wicket of 282 runs in 2011 ODI World Cup.

Pakistan fast bowler, Shaheen Afridi also picks up his second five wicket haul in the World Cup match. Haris Rauf also tried to weaken the team by taking 3 wickets. The match is ongoing and Pakistan have to chase 368 runs.