India floods: Devastating scenes, deadly situation, then a sportsman saved life of 150 people

Headlines

This DU grad left Ratan Tata's firm to build Rs 9052 crore company, started from flat with Rs 1 lakh, her net worth is..

As Super 30 turns 4, Hrithik Roshan reflects on the ‘deep imprint’ it left on him: Check photos

UP government employment drive: 11,000 jobs provided to youths in one month, reveals CM Yogi Adityanath

Section 144 in Delhi: Prohibitory orders imposed in flood-prone areas, Yamuna level rises

Max Group founder’s son sentenced to 3 months in jail by Delhi HC for contempt of court

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Emerging Indian pace attack set to shape the new WTC cycle

As Super 30 turns 4, Hrithik Roshan reflects on the ‘deep imprint’ it left on him: Check photos

UP government employment drive: 11,000 jobs provided to youths in one month, reveals CM Yogi Adityanath

7 healthy food options for cheat meals

8 Benefits of walking everyday

7 Exercises for you to get a ripped body

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Nia Sharma looks mesmerisingly hot in black saree with plunging neckline blouse

Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify during next 48 hours, IMD issues warning, fishermen on high alert

9 Years Of PM Modi: 9 Incidents that tell you that 'PM Modi is The Boss' | DNA India

“Big Deal…” UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp on PM Modi to lead Yoga Day event in New York

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Salman Khan for booking first ticket of Jawan, says 'pehle bhai...'

Debina Bonnerjee slams trolls body-shaming her after pregnancy, calling 'chhoti haathi', says 'gaaliyon ko...'

Viral! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted together in Lisbon, romantic photos fuel dating rumours

HomeSports

sports

India floods: Devastating scenes, deadly situation, then a sportsman saved life of 150 people

Ropar district sports officer Rupesh Kumar said they had provided three boats and some jackets to the sports team and coach Jagjeevan to carry out the operation.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 04:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. Families watched in horror as their loved ones were engulfed by the force of nature's floods. The fear was palpable across the picturesque plains from Shimla to Manali. Countless homes were demolished, and the luxurious cars of tourists were swiftly swallowed by the rushing waters. A similar fate befell Basant Nagar in Punjab. Even before the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) could arrive, a hero emerged to save 70 terrified residents.

Just days ago, Jugraj Singh, a bronze medalist in the International Canoe Federation 2023 (ICF) World Cup held in China, sprang into action. The 27-year-old, a student at Ropar's Government College, led the evacuation efforts in Ropar during the floods. Jugraj, along with his team members and coach, fearlessly dove into the rescue mission, pulling 70 individuals to safety from the submerged Basant Nagar area of Ropar city before the NDRF could reach the scene.

Reports indicate that the floodwaters had already risen to a staggering 6 feet by that time. Jugraj, hailing from Adlapur village in Gurdaspur, is currently training at a coaching center operated by the Punjab Sports Department in Katli, Ropar. He recently participated in the ICF Dragon Boat World Cup held in Zigui, Yichang, and Hubei, China from June 20th to 23rd, 2023.

Currently, Jugraj is pursuing his MA in Punjabi from Government College, Ropar. The rescue operation in Basant Nagar, which involved evacuating 70 people on July 9 and 80 people on July 10, was carried out by a team of 10 players and two hockey coaches, led by Jagjivan Singh, the coach of the Kayaking Canoeing Coaching Center in Katli.

Jugraj Singh, who has been training for four years, enthusiastically took on the task assigned by his coach. He stated, "I did not waste a single minute because the situation in Basant Nagar was dire. This was our first experience of saving lives during a crisis. As the residents sought refuge on their rooftops, we skillfully transported them to a safer location."

Jugraj further emphasized the team's exceptional performance, comparing it to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams. Despite the NDRF team's delayed arrival on Monday evening, the sports team and coach Jagjivan had already rescued numerous residents and relocated them to safety. Rupesh Kumar, the Ropar District Sports Officer, commended the team's efforts by providing them with three boats and life jackets to facilitate the operation.

READ| 'Never imagined you'll be head coach and I would...': Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid recall 2011 West Indies tour

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: IMD issues red, orange alert for several states including Uttarakhand, Himachal; check details

Jawan prevue reaction: Twitter users say Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara 'surpassed sky-high expectations'

Suniel Shetty confirms crossover of Welcome with Awara Paagal Deewana, says 'we will hit it out of the park' | Exclusive

Snapchat’s ‘rare’ profile tool now available for public profiles

Delhi plans skywalk on AIIMS flyover, U-turn underpass near Dilli Haat; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Nia Sharma looks mesmerisingly hot in black saree with plunging neckline blouse

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE