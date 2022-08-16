Here's all you should know about FIFA's ban on AIFF over 'third party influence'

FIFA bans AIFF

India was on Tuesday (August 16) suspended by the world football governing body FIFA for ‘undue influence from third parties and stripped the country of the right to host the Under-17 Women’s World Cup, scheduled for October. This is the first time the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been banned by FIFA in its 85-year history.

The domestic competitions like the Indian Super League and the I-League, however, can go on as per the original schedule.

“The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs.”

The suspension means that the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022™, scheduled to take place in India on 11-30 October 2022, cannot currently be held in India as planned. FIFA is assessing the next steps with regard to the tournament and will refer the matter to the Bureau of the Council if and when necessary. FIFA is in constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and is hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved.

Why FIFA has banned AIFF?

The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect. This has been due to ‘undue influence from third parties’, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes.

How can the FIFA suspension be lifted?

The FIFA suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a CoA (Committee of Administrators) to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed. The AIFF administration needs to regain full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs.

The FIFA though is not closing all options for India as it said it is in talks with the sports ministry and hopeful of a positive outcome regarding the women's age group showpiece event.