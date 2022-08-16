Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara's daughter claps and dances with joy after he scores 174 for Sussex

Cheteshwar Pujara with his daughter

The Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara holds a lot of importance in India’s test squad. He hasn’t been a part of team India in the shorter formats but he is making heads turn with his performance in the 50 overs format.

READ: Premier League: Liverpool manages to secure a draw against Crystal Palace, yet to register a win the current season

Cheteshwar Pujara continued his sublime form in English conditions as he notched up his second consecutive century for Sussex in the ongoing Royal London One-Day Cup in Hove. A day after his 104 run knock went in vain, Pujara followed it up with a stellar knock of 174 runs.

With his astonishing knock laced with 20 fours and five sixes, Pujara now holds the record for the highest-ever score made by a Sussex batter in List A cricket, going past the 171 made by all-rounder David Wiese against Hampshire in 2019.

After his 174-run knock, Pujara shared a video on social media which had the reaction of the crowd when the player was returning back to the dugout after getting dismissed in the match against Surrey on Sunday. Meanwhile, Pujara's daughter was also seen in the video. The four-year-old kid was clapping in joy post her father's performance.

READ: Thousands of tigers in the world, but Dravid…’, check out Ross Taylor's statement on team India head coach

Pujara shared the video with the caption, “Pleased to contribute to the team’s win tonight. Great play by the entire team @SussexCCC We move onto the next one on a high note”.

As Sussex’s skipper, Pujara came out to bat when the side was 9/2. But his enthralling knock of 174 propelled Sussex to making 378/6 in their 50 overs. Pujara also shared a stand of 205 runs with Tom Clark, who made 104, for the third wicket.

After Clark fell, Pujara marched forwards till he unleashed carnage on Surrey’s bowlers, smashing 74 runs off his last 28 balls before falling in the 48th over. His efforts were more than enough for Sussex to bowl out Surrey for 162 and win the match by a huge margin of 216 runs.