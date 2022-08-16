Premier League: Liverpool manages to secure a draw against Crystal Palace, yet to register a win the the current season

Liverpool vs Crystal palace

Jurgen Klopp's side came into the match after starting the Premier League season with a disappointing 2-2 draw against Fulham and, despite dominating the opening half hour, fell behind when Wilfried Zaha beat Alisson with a fine finish following a quick-hitting counter from Palace.

Liverpool had dominated the first half an hour but Zaha's breakaway strike after excellent work by Eberechi Eze shocked them. Nat Phillips, the defender making his first Premier League start for 16 months, struggled to cope with the Palace counter-attacks.

Zaha might even have doubled the advantage soon after when eluding Phillips once more but his heavy touch allowed Alisson to smother. Liverpool had to wait for stoppage time until their best chance of the first half when Nunez hit the post with a mistimed shot.

The result leaves Liverpool in 12th place on two points from their first two matches, four behind leaders Manchester City, while Palace sits at 16th with a single point.

Liverpool also saw their streak of nine straight wins in Premier League home openers snapped and failed to win either of their first two top-flight matches for the first time since 2012-13.