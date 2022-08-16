Babar Azam is my and Pakistani team's 'Ameer', says Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam

In a Twitter Space hosted by Pakistan Cricket, Rizwan said that Pakistan's all-format skipper Babar Azam was his, as well as, the national team's "Ameer", and his decision was accepted by all.

Speaking to fans, he said: "Batting position, keeping glove, and everything is the captain's decisions.

In addition, Rizwan discussed the match between Pakistan and India during the 2017 ICC T20 World Cup, noting the positive vibes in the locker room before to the match.

I thought it was a typical match since I didn’t know how huge it was,” he said.

The 30-year-old said, “we sometimes worry whether we can reciprocate the amount of love we receive.” He also thanked the supporters for their love and support of the players.

The three-match ODI series between the national cricket team and the Netherlands is set to start on Monday.