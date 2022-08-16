Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Babar Azam is my and Pakistani team's 'Ameer', says Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan's star wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan said that Pakistan's all-format skipper Babar Azam is his and the national team's "Ameer".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 11:06 AM IST

Babar Azam is my and Pakistani team's 'Ameer', says Mohammad Rizwan
Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam

In a Twitter Space hosted by Pakistan Cricket, Rizwan said that Pakistan's all-format skipper Babar Azam was his, as well as, the national team's "Ameer", and his decision was accepted by all.

READ: Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara's daughter claps and dances with joy after he scores 174 for Sussex

Speaking to fans, he said: "Batting position, keeping glove, and everything is the captain's decisions.

In a Twitter Space organised by Pakistan Cricket, Rizwan said that Babar Azam, the all-format captain of Pakistan, was both his and the team’s “Ameer,” and that everyone had agreed with his choice.

He said to the crowd: “The captain makes all the choices, including the posture of the bat and the glove to be worn.

In addition, Rizwan discussed the match between Pakistan and India during the 2017 ICC T20 World Cup, noting the positive vibes in the locker room before to the match.

READ: Premier League: Liverpool manages to secure a draw against Crystal Palace, yet to register a win the current season

I thought it was a typical match since I didn’t know how huge it was,” he said.

The 30-year-old said, “we sometimes worry whether we can reciprocate the amount of love we receive.” He also thanked the supporters for their love and support of the players.

The three-match ODI series between the national cricket team and the Netherlands is set to start on Monday.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Grenade attacks in Srinagar, Budgam leave policeman, civilian injured
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.