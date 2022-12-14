Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff airlifted to hospital after car crash during shoot

Flintoff was filming for the BBC show, 'Top Gear' when the car crash took place

Andrew Flintoff, a former England all-rounder, was involved in a severe car accident in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, December 13 while shooting 'Top Gear,' a BBC show he has been presenting since 2019. The tragedy happened as the cricketer-turned-broadcaster was filming for the programme at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.

The 45-year-old was immediately treated by the show crew's medical professionals before being flown to a nearby hospital. According to The Sun, Flintoff's injuries are not life-threatening.

When the show's cameras were rolling to get his opinions on a certain automobile during the review section, the great England all-rounder allegedly got hurt. At the time of the collision, Flintoff was the one driving the car.

The BBC in a statement said, "Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning - with crew medics attending the scene immediately.

"He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course," it further added.

In 2019, Flintoff survived a 125mph crash during the filming of another episode of Top Gear, declaring himself "absolutely fine" as he walked away from the accident.

He said at the time: "I go to great lengths to make sure I do well in Top Gear drag races but, on this occasion, I went a few lengths too far. It will look more ridiculous than dangerous when you see it on TV."

A legendary all-rounder who represented England in all forms of the game, Flintoff retired in 2009 after participating in 79 Tests, 141 one-day internationals, and seven Twenty20 Internationals. During this time, he amassed 7,315 runs across all of the formats and claimed 400 wickets. Even after officially quitting the sport in 2010, Flintoff, who was crucial to England's Ashes victories in 2005 and 2009, kept coming back to the sport.

After originally giving up all forms of the game in 2010, Flintoff engaged in one professional boxing match before making a comeback to play Twenty20 cricket in Australia's Big Bash League for Lancashire and Brisbane Heat in 2014. Flintoff has participated in various television programmes after ultimately retiring.

