Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez shine as Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 to reach FIFA World Cup 2022 Final

Messi scored and assisted for the two-time champions

Argentina became the first team to reach the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, courtesy to Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez. In the tournament's first semi-final, the Albicelestes defeated 2018 runners-up Croatia 3-0 at the Lusail stadium.

Argentina has reached the final for the sixth time in their history. They won the competition twice, in 1978 and 1986, and finished second in 1930, 1990, and 2014.

Argentina and Croatia both got off to a quick start, with neither team sitting back. After 25 minutes, Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez registered the game's first shot on goal, a blast from outside the box that was easily saved by Dominik Livakovic in goal.

Alvarez was pulled down by Livakovic in the 32nd minute after being played through one-on-one with the goalkeeper. The referee was eager to award a penalty, which the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) confirmed. Argentina took the lead as Lionel Messi took the penalty shot and hammered it into the top-right corner.

Just minutes later, Messi stole the ball in midfield, allowing Alvarez to go on the counter-attack. The 22-year-old sprinted half the pitch and scored on a number of lucky ricochets. Argentina smelled victory and unleashed a volley of attacks on Croatia.

Only a few minutes later, Livakovic was called into action as Messi's corner was met by a thunderous Alexis Mac Allister header. To keep the scores even, the Croatian had to get down swiftly and make a superb left-handed save.

Dejan Lovren came close to scoring in the 62nd minute after connecting with a beautifully floated free kick from Luka Modric. His headed effort, though, lacked strength and was cleared away by the Argentine defence.

Just when Croatia threatened Argentina's lead, Messi stepped up to seal Argentina's victory. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner summoned his vintage self and rolled past a pair of Croatian midfielders before holding off star defender Josko Gvardiol to lay a superb cut-back cross on a plate for Alvarez, who obliged in the 69th minute to make it 3-0 in Argentina's advantage.

Ivan Perisic and Mislav Orsic both attempted goals as Croatia looked to get back into the game, but Martinez was unconcerned by any of the attempts. With only a few minutes remaining, Zlatko Dalic removed their captain and talisman Modric, accepting the outcome.

Argentina expertly handled the remainder of the match to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup final as the first team.

READ| WATCH: Julian Alvarez scores wonderful solo goal for Argentina vs Croatia, fans say 'special gift to Messi'