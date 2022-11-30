FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C: How Argentina, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Mexico can qualify for round of 16

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C: All eyes on Messi and Lewandowski

Lionel Messi and Argentina's fate in the 35-year-old's last FIFA World Cup will be decided on Thursday as Argentina take on Robert Lewandowski's Poland in their final Group C game in Qatar. In the other group game, Saudi Arabia will square off against Mexico.

While the fixture between Argentina and Poland will be all about Lionel Messi vs Robert Lewandowski, there's a lot more at stake. All four teams of Group C can still make it through to the round of 16, which means, both games become crucial.

The fixtures will kick off simultaneously, and the world's eyes will be on Messi and Lewandowski who will try to take their teams through to the next round. As it stands, Poland are top of Group C with four points, Argentina are second with 3 points, Saudi Arabia are third, with 3 points as well, and Mexico are last in the table with just a solitary point.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C qualification scenarios explained

Poland: Robert Lewandowski's Polish side will be through if they can break Argentina's hearts by beating Messi and Co. A draw between the two teams would also take Poland through, although then they will likely finish in second place if Saudi Arabia beat Mexico. However, if Poland lose against Argentina, then they will have to hope that Mexico beats Saudi Arabia, and they must have a better goal difference than the North American nation.

Argentina: Lionel Messi's last FIFA World Cup, and his side needs a win against Poland to reach the round of 16 and top group C. If they play out a draw, then it may not be enough to take them through, because if Saudi Arabia beat Mexico they will pip Argentina. Thus, Messi's side needs to win, and even if they get held by Poland, they will be hoping that Mexico can beat Saudi Arabia, but Argentina must still have a better goal difference than Mexicans because then they can also qualify in second place.

Saudi Arabia: The equation is very simple for Saudi Arabia, they need to win against Mexico, and hope that Poland beat Argentina, or they play out a draw. If Lewandowski's side shares the spoils with Messi's team, it will be a win-win or Saudi Arabia. A draw against Mexico for the Saudis will take them on 4 points, but that could jeopardize their progression if Argentina win against Poland. A defeat would almost certainly spell doom for the Arab nation.

Mexico: The situation is very tricky for Mexico, El Tri find themselves bottom of the group and with just a solitary point, and their goal difference is also negative. They must beat Saudi Arabia at all costs and hope that Poland beats Argentina. If Lewandowski and Messi's side play out a draw, then Mexico must beat Saudi Arabia by a four-goal margin. A draw and a defeat would knock them out.