Argentina vs Poland Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for ARG vs POL FIFA World Cup 2022, match 39

Argentina team having practice session

READ: IPL 2023: BCCI unlikely to change auction date despite multiple franchises' requests

In the most-crucial matchday, fate of Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski will be decided. In what is a do-or-die battle, Argentina will cross swords against Poland. The winner will go through to Last 16. The loser could bow out. Messi-led Argentina are in the 2nd spot with 3 points while Poland are on top with 4 points.

Lionel Messi-led Argentina were clinical against a good Mexico team in their last match and will fancy their chances against Robert Lewandowski’s Poland. Czeslaw Michniewicz’s side will be vary of giving Messi too much time and space on the edge of the box.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner capitalised on even the slightest of mistakes of Mexico’s defence on Sunday. Moreover, Poland are at the top of the group and will be aiming to reach the last 16 of the World Cup for the first time since 1986. Although even a draw will be suffice for Poland, they would like a victory against Argentina

POL vs ARG Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: E. Martinez

Defenders: Cash, Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Tagliafico

Midfielders: Zielinski, De Paul, Paredes

Forwards: Messi, Lewandowski, Di Maria

READ: 'Mera record itna kharab nahi hai': Harsha Bhogle's question on poor white ball numbers irks Rishabh Pant

Poland Probable Starting Line-up: Szczesny; Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Bereszynski; Zielinski, Bielik, Krychowiak, Frankowski; Milik, Lewandowski

Argentina Probable Starting Line-up: E. Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; Fernandez, Paredes, De Paul; Messi, La. Martinez, Di Maria