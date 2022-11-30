Search icon
Germany fined Rs 8.5 lakhs by FIFA after refusing to send player for pre-match press conference

The controversies during FIFA World Cup 2022 continue to die down as the German team was fined by FIFA after they refused to send a player for presser

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 03:25 PM IST

Germany players prepare for FIFA World Cup clash against Costa Rica

The German national team was fined Rs 8.5 lakhs (10,000 Swiss Francs), after they refused to send a player to attend the pre-match press conference before their Group E match against Spain. FIFA, the global governing body intervened and have sanctioned the 2014 World Cup champs.   

The controversies refuse to die down in Qatar as world soccer body fined Germany after none of their players attended the customary pre-match presser before the high-stakes clash against Spain. Head coach Hansi Flick subsequently revealed that he wanted his players to focus on the match instead. 

The German coach would have been under pressure after his side lost their opening Group E fixture against Japan 2-1. 

This, after four-time World Cup champs, had exited the FIFA World Cup in 2018 in the group stage itself, and after two matches, they have just 1 point, which they earned by playing a 1-1 draw with Spain. 

Many had considered this Group as the 'group of death' with Germany, Spain, Costa Rica and Japan, however, after two rounds of matchday, Spain are at the top, while Germany are last. 

FIFA subsequently issued a statement on Tuesday and added that the German side was slapped with a fine. This isn't the first controversy Germany have found themselves in, as they earlier covered their mouths, before the match against Spain, are they were told by FIFA not to wear the 'One Love' armband. 

Germany were one of the seven nations who were warned by FIFA that they would be sanctioned if they wore the 'One Love' armbands, including England and Wales. 

The Germans will next square off against Costa Rica, needing a win to reach the round of 16, whereas, they would also need a favour from Spain, who will take on Japan in the final Group E fixture. 

