Exclusive: The story of India's brave daughters who didn't win medal but hearts

In the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the women's hockey team may have lost in the semi-finals and could not win the medal, but it definitely gave the courage to crores of girls in the country to win. After returning from the Olympics, Sudhir Chaudhary, Editor-in-Chief of Zee News spoke to the women's team and learned about the struggles of reaching here.

Question: Rani, you guys are the 'Baazigars' of the game, why did you cry so much that day?

Answer: It was an emotional moment for us, we were very close to the medal. It hurts a lot to come back after getting close. The life of an athlete is not that easy. We have made a lot of sacrifices in the times of Covid. We were away from our families for a long time. The love we got from the country was immense. Never before has women's hockey received so much love.

Question: What was your feeling before the match for Bronze?

Answer: We had full confidence before the match. We played well in the semi-final with Argentina. We had decided not to let the medal go out of hand. Our team fought a lot for the medal. Unfortunately, that was not our day.

Question: Savita, how did you stop so many goals in the match?

Answer: It has been a long journey. We were not satisfied with the performance of the last Olympics. Our goal was that we have to go match by match. We decided that we have to finish well. Initially, we lost, but later, the comeback was the turning point.

Question: Did the hockey ball look like a football?

Answer: We worked very hard. Experience used to teach everything. There was a lot going on in my mind in the first Olympics. In this Olympics, I knew how to handle pressure.

Question: Navneet, how did you get hurt, why didn't you rest?

Answer: The other player crashed into me while playing and I got hurt. There were 16 players in the team and I needed to go back in the match. If the players were less, then the team would have to work harder. The team needed me, so I thought I would see the injury later.

Question: Navneet, did you ever notice the injury again while playing?

Answer: This match is last - is what we were thinking while playing. Every match is last so you have to do your best. The injury will heal later.

Question: Salima, how did it feel when it came to know that the Prime Minister was asking about you?

Answer: I felt nice from the inside because I worked very hard. Match by match we improved ourselves. I am the youngest so I didn't have much experience.

Question: How does the team treat 19-year-old Salima?

Answer: Seniors say that nothing happens by playing out of fear. Play your game, play freely.

Question: Vandana, did you expect the world to change?

Answer: No, the team worked hard during the Corona period. We worked hard to reach here. Thanks to Uttarakhand Government and Chief Minister. He gave the opportunity, thanks to him for that.

Question: Sushila, was the country's reaction in the Olympics known?

Answer: Our team does not use the internet. We don't even use social media. We just go to the ground together in the village to play matches. We did not hear the news.

Question: Monika, when you came back did you think stardom had arrived?

Answer: The country is very happy as shown by the messages. When I heard we didn't win a medal but won the heart, it was a big thing. Coming on number four was also a big achievement. Many people came to receive at the airport. Everyone got a lot of love, we are very happy.

Question: Lalremsiami, how was your experience?

Answer: Very nice sir. I come from a small state Mizoram. People do not recognize and play hockey here. I reached the Olympics and I enjoyed it.

Question: Navjot, what changed when you came back here?

Answer: A lot of people came to the airport. It is great that the country is supporting us so much. Respecting us from the heart. We have started from here, so we will do well in future also.

Question: Gurjeet, do you sometimes feel that if you had scored a goal, India would have won the medal?

Answer: We got the penalty corner after I went to rest. Rani and Grace also hit good penalties in the team. Sometimes one's luck does not favour. Maybe if I had been inside, I might have hit the penalty. This comes to my mind sometimes.

Question: Rani, how was the struggle to reach the field?

Answer: I have seen a lot of struggle since childhood. Started playing hockey at the age of seven. Shahbad Hockey Nursery is in Kurukshetra, Haryana. It was difficult for girls to move out in Haryana 20 years ago. Parents were not very educated, did not know about sports. Parents used to think that if they send the girl out, what will people think. I have come here from a very poor family. Difficulties bring in you the courage to do something. This makes the parents happy too. Theye sent me to play hockey.