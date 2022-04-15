Europa League: Eintracht Frankfurt through to the semi-final after defeating FC Barcelona by 3-2

Eintracht Frankfurt defeats FC Barelona 3-2

Underdogs Eintracht Frankfurt scored a major upset when they stunned hosts Barcelona 3-2 on Thursday thanks to two goals from winger Filip Kostic to march into the semi-finals of the Europa League. Serbia international Kostic converted a fourth-minute penalty and added another in the 67th with a low drive after Rafael Borre thundered in their second goal in the 36th for a 4-3 aggregate victory and a sensational win at the Camp Nou.

READ: Atletico Madrid vs Man City, UEFA Champions League: Live streaming, ATM vs MCI dream11, where to watch

The Catalans, pre-match favorites after a first leg 1-1 draw in Germany last week, missed a couple of chances with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but were far less threatening than their opponents who could have added to their tally. They did score twice in stoppage time through a Sergio Busquets shot and Memphis Depays penalty after Frankfurt`s Evan N'Dicka was sent off but ran out of time to score a third goal that would have forced extra time.

"I am speechless," said Eintracht keeper Kevin Trapp. "Nobody expected this, to be honest. Everyone expected us to suffer here.

READ: Champions League 2022: Bayern Munich OUT of UCL after late equalizer sees underdogs Villarreal reach semi-finals

Eintracht, who last reached the semi-final stage in 2019 and are unbeaten away from home this season in the Europa League, will now face West Ham, 4-1 aggregate winners over Lyon.

"What we did was insufficient today despite the heroic attempt in the end," said Barca coach Xavi. "It is very disappointing and we did not play well. We had control and possession, but found no spaces to hurt them."