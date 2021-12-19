Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021: Defending champions India book semi-final berth with 6-0 win over Japan

India's fourth round-robin match saw the defending champions confirm their place in the semi-finals of Asian Champions Trophy 2021 with a 6-0 win over Japan on Sunday at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium. India had earlier secured a win against Pakistan and Bangladesh after playing out a draw against Korea in the tournament opener.

Harmanpreet Singh (10th and 53rd minute) scored a brace, while Dilpreet Singh (23rd), Jaramnpreet Singh (34th), Sumit (46th) and Shamsher Singh (54th) also made sure to give no hope to Japan as they registered their names on the scoresheet.

India end the group stage of the Hero Men’s Asian Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021 with a BANG!



A clean sheet & a six-goal victory! #IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2021 pic.twitter.com/G7nRRYagxu December 19, 2021

India ended the round-robin stage of the five-nation tournament at the top of the table with 10 points ahead of Korea (6), Japan (5), Pakistan (2) and hosts Bangladesh (0).

This was India's third win on the trot. The Men in Blue held South Korea to a 2-2 draw in their opening match, but in their second clash, they bounced back in a stupendous fashion as they registered a thumping 9-0 victory over host Bangladesh.

They in their third game went on to outpower arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1 and with that win, India consolidated their position at the top of the table.