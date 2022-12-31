Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi club Al-Nassr after leaving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo | File Photo

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has officially signed for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr after parting ways with boyhood club Manchester United right before the FIFA World Cup 2022. The confirmation of Ronaldo's next transfer destination comes a little 10 days after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Ronaldo and Manchester United had parted ways days before the Qatar mega event after the Portugese star sat down for a sensational interview with Piers Morgan where he slammed United's infrastructure and current manager. Ronaldo explosively said that he had felt betrayed by the club and did not respect manager Erik ten Hag.

The news of Ronaldo officially joining Al-Nassr was broken by the Saudi club with a social media post where Ronaldo is seen holding up the number seven jersey of the team bearing his name.

"This is more than history in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @cristiano to your new home," Al-Nassr captioned the post.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus player has reportedly signed a two and a half year contract where he will earn mega bucks in millions. The contract which ends in 2025 is expected to be the last that Ronaldo has signed in his glittering playing career.

