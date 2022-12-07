Search icon
Know all about Al Nasser, the Saudi Arabian club where Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to play next

According to he sources, Cristiano Ronaldo may join Al Nasser from 1st January 2023, here's what we know about the Saudi Arabian club so far.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 07:24 AM IST

Al Naser football club

According to the reports, Portugal star striker Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to join Al Nasser from 1st January 2023. Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United ended their contract mutually after Ronaldo's interview on Manchester United's manager Erik Ten Heg went viral.

READ: Cristiano Ronaldo walks straight off while his teammates celebrate with fans after beating Switzerland by 6-1

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to join the club for two and a half year deal. Post his free agent status, Critiano Ronaldo did not commanded any transfer money to Al Nasser. He will recieve most of his economoc incentives through advertisements. 

Al-Nasser is known as The International Club and the Knights of Najd. They are managed by Rudi Garcia, who has a track record of leading Roma, Marseille, and Lyon.

Al-Nasser was formed in 1955. They play at the 25,000-capacity stadium of King Saud University, which opened in 2015. They have a long list of wins as well.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is not the first one to join the Saudi Arabian club. Hristo Stoichkov, the Bulgarian legend, also joined Al-Nasser in 1998 on a two-match deal.

READ: Meet Goncalo Ramos, Portugal's star who replaced Ronaldo; scored hattrick against Switzerland

At domestic level, the club has won nine Premier League titles, six King's Cups, three Crown Prince's Cups, three Federation Cups and two Saudi Super Cups. At international level, they have won two GCC Champions Leagues and held the impressive feat of pulling a historic Asian double in 1998, by claiming both the Asian Cup Winners' Cup and the Asian Super Cup.

 

