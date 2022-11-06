'Best T20 player in the world': WWE superstar Drew McIntyre heaps praise on Suryakumar Yadav for his innings vs ZIM

Image Source: Twitter

India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs to top Group 2 of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup and advance to the semi-finals. India batted first and posted a massive score of 186. Suryakumar Yadav, was India's hero, scoring 61 off 25 balls. This inning won him a lot of praise from everyone, including WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre was full of praise for Mumbai's right-hand middle order batsman following his whirlwind innings, even calling him the best T20 batter in the world right now. He also added that he had recently arrived in Mumbai and saw Suryakumar Yadav's brilliance.

"I've just touched down in Mumbai and Suryakumar Yadav has just proved he's the best T20 player in the world right now. Destiny? Take a bow, Sky! HELLO INDIA!," the former WWE Champion tweeted.

While wickets fell on the other side, Suryakumar Yadav stood up and launched an incredible onslaught in the final overs.

Surya's 25-ball 61* took him past 1000 T20I runs in the calendar year and, more significantly ensured that India had a substantial total on board.

In total, he struck four sixes, two over fine leg with his characteristic scoop and two through the line, over the bowlers' heads. Surya never appeared agitated or out of place at any stage.

The India pacers have done well throughout the competition, and they dominated once again in the lively MCG surface. Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar all found swing and rhythm against Zimbabwe and are expected to do so again in the remaining games.

If India is to defeat one of the most clinical teams in the world, they will need these three to shine against England in the tournament's semi-final.

