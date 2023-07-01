Asian junior champions Nikita and Kriti storm into finals at Youth Women’s National Boxing Championship

Image Source: Twitter @BFI_official

The ongoing sixth Youth Women's National Boxing Championship has been witness to the extraordinary performances of Nikita Chand and Kriti, who are both Asian Junior Champions. On the fifth day of the competition, these talented boxers effortlessly advanced to the finals, leaving their opponents in awe.

Nikita Chand, representing Uttarakhand in the 60kg category, showcased her exceptional skills against Khushi Singh from Madhya Pradesh in the semi-final bout. With her remarkable agility and precision, Nikita dominated the match from the very beginning, securing a resounding 5-0 victory by unanimous decision. Her commanding performance left little opportunity for her opponent to mount a comeback.

In the 82+ kg category, Kriti displayed her attacking prowess against Jagruti from Maharashtra. With her relentless offensive approach, Kriti left no room for doubt as the referee eventually stopped the contest (RSC) in the first round, declaring her the undisputed winner. Kriti's dominant display propelled her into the finals, where she will undoubtedly continue to impress.

In the finals, Nikita Chand will face off against Siya from Delhi, while Kriti will go head-to-head with Nirjhra Baba from Rajasthan. Both boxers are determined to clinch the coveted gold medal.

Meanwhile, Supriya Devi, a talented athlete hailing from Manipur, showcased her unwavering determination in a hard-fought battle against Babita Singh from Uttar Pradesh. Supriya, who had previously won a silver medal at the Asian Junior Championship in the 54kg category, emerged victorious with a narrow 4-1 decision. Her impressive performance sets the stage for an intriguing final clash against Tanu from Haryana.

In the 50kg category, Anshu from Haryana demonstrated her exceptional skills and resilience against Khusi Jadhav from Maharashtra. Anshu overpowering her opponent, led to the referee stopping the contest (RSC) in the third round. This stellar victory secures Anshu's well-deserved spot in the finals, where she will face Chanchal Choudhary from Uttar Pradesh.

Haryana dominates the finals with the highest representation of pugilists, boasting a total of eight contenders. Following closely behind is Uttarakhand, showcasing their strength in the championship with four pugilists.

