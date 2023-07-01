'Waste of time is arguing with fool...': LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq posts cryptic video on Instagram

Naveen-ul-Haq (File Photo)

Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq, a prominent pacer for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), found himself at the center of attention during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Unfortunately, it was for all the wrong reasons, as he engaged in an on-field confrontation with former India captain Virat Kohli during a match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The clash between Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq during the IPL 2023 encounter escalated to the point where Gautam Gambhir, the LSG coach and former Indian batter, also became involved. Consequently, all three individuals were fined for breaching the IPL code of conduct. However, it is worth noting that the Afghan pacer later placed the blame on Kohli for instigating the scuffle, as he recounted the incident during the customary post-match handshakes.

One month after the highly profitable league, the talented bowler took to his official Instagram account and shared a mysterious message, accompanied by a captivating video recounting the tale of 'The Donkey and the Tiger.'

"The worst waste of time is arguing with the fool and fanatic who does not care about truth or reality, but only the victory of his beliefs and illusions. There are people who no matter how much evidence we present to them, are not in the capacity to understand, and others are blinded by ego, hatred, and resentment, and all they want is to be right even if they are not," the message read.

Haq was signed by the Lucknow Super Giants for INR 50 lakh during the IPL 2023 mini-auction held in December 2022. His contribution proved to be invaluable for the team during the 16th edition of the league, as he managed to take 11 wickets from eight matches. With an impressive average of 19.89 and an economy rate of 7.82, Haq showcased his skill and effectiveness on the field.

Naveen made his T20I debut for Afghanistan in 2019, when he faced Bangladesh. Since then, he has participated in 27 limited-overs matches, where he has successfully claimed 34 wickets with an average of 20.70 and an economy rate of 8.10

