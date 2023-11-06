Headlines

HomeSports

Sports

After ‘different ball’ claim, Hasan Raza alleges BCCI of manipulating DRS

Hasan's big comment on 'different ball' was also received with criticism including his former teammates like Wasim Akram who said, "don't insult us (Pakistan) in front of the whole world."

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 05:39 PM IST

Former Pakistani player, Hasan Raza who broke the internet after alleging BCCI and ICC for giving ‘different balls’ to Indian players, helping them perform better in the ongoing World Cup 2023 campaign have again accused BCCI for manipulating the Decision Review System (DRS). One of which includes yesterday's impressive win of India against South Africa by 243 runs.

With respect to the match, Raza says, "Ravindra Jadeja took five wickets and gets career best figures in one innings. We are talking about technology when DRS was taken. Van der Dussen was the main batter and how the left-arm spinner’s ball hit the middle stump after being pitched on leg stump. It was impact in line but the ball was heading towards the leg stump,” he told ABN. 

When asked if DRS is being manipulated, He replies, “it is indeed being manipulated and it's quite visible to see that. This was not the first time though. If I speak about Pakistan’s match against South Africa, it was very close during the last wicket of the partnership.”

Hasan’s big comment on different ball was also received with criticism including his former teammates like Wasim Akram who said, “don’t insult us (Pakistan) in front of the whole world.”

