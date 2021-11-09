The Inspiring Journey Of Indian Influencer Alisha Rajput From Small Town Girl To Social Media Star

From being an amazing sister to winning millions of hearts across the country, Alisha Rajput AKA Chitra Singh has accomplished so much. The 26-year-old social media sensation has gained immense popularity pan India with her impeccable talent in front of the camera.

Social media started as a hobby for Alisha. Her mere interest was to post content that people, especially her native audience, can like. As a consequence of the great response and thousands of people sliding in her DM, she started her journey as a social media influencer.

She kicked off her career as a self-made creator with TikTok. This is where she gained great response and also popularity. Alisha was able to deliver what the audience likes. Her main interest lies in writing and delivering shayaris. Soon these videos started reaching more than a million people and that is when Alisha was sure to become an Instagram influencer as well. Today, she has more than 2.2 million followers on Instagram.

Despite all the fame that she has received from people on the internet, Alisha has been very humble and down-to-earth. She is not hesitant to interact with her fans and is in fact eager to go for meet-ups and meet and greets. She is a strong believer in the mantra - Success comes because of people and stays because of people. On this social media influencer journey of Alisha, she has explored amazing people, friends, and fans that she is grateful for.

Lately, her content has involved traveling, BTS, collaborations, dance, and even comedy. But Shayaris continues to overpower her other interests. Today, alisharajput_22 is the biggest Shayari account in India. What we can greatly admire is her skill to understand what the audience likes and deliver the same.

Alisha shares most of her cherished moments over her YouTube channel where she is about to achieve 100,000 subscribers. If the audience wishes to know the private side of Alisha and what she does on a daily basis then YouTube is the place to be. Her travel vlogs are bringing in different flavors which are rare to see from Indian creators.

Hailing from Raipur, making social media a full-time passion and profession was surely a long shot. But Alisha has successfully collaborated with brands that include Head & Shoulders, Boat, TVF, Upstox Gold, and the list goes on. She is all set to reach much bigger figures and join the list of some of the most renowned influencers from India and Asia.

When asked about her ambitions at multiple forums, platforms, and social media, Alisha spoke about how proud she was about coming up as an influencer from one of the small town corners of the country. She feels that this will empower girls from small towns to try out social media which is the largest medium globally to perform and showcase what they can do. Alisha wants to continue growing and amusing her audience so that she can reach more people and empower more small-town girls to do wonders.

-Brand Desk Content