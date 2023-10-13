Headlines

Lunar eclipse 2023 in October: Date, time, visibility in India, more here

The second lunar eclipse of the year will occur on October 28. Know all the details around it here.

Oct 13, 2023, 06:19 PM IST

October of this year is full of celestial events. Both solar and lunar eclipses will occur this month within a gap of two weeks. The Solar Eclipse will occur on October 14 and the Lunar eclipse will occur on October 28. This eclipse will be visible from parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, North/East South America, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic and Antarctica.

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs during a full moon when the Earth is positioned in a line between the Moon and the Sun. The shadow of the Earth created an illusion as if a black circular element was passing by the moon. Eclipses hold great significance in the world of astronomy and astrology.  

Lunar eclipse 2023: Date and time

The lunar eclipse will begin at 3:36 pm EDT (1:06 am IST on October 29) and it will end at 4.53 pm EDT (2.23 am IST on October 29). In India, this lunar eclipse will be visible from the night sky of New Delhi, as per in-the-sky-org. 

