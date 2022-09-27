List of countries that are polluting space the most released

File photo: Reuters

German database company Statista has released a list of countries that are producing the most space junk. The company used the data from NASA itself and concluded that Russia is on top with over 7,000 pieces of debris. The reported cited data as of February 4, 2022 from NASA's Orbital Debris Quarterly News.

"Thousands of pieces of debris from broken down satellites, rocket boosters and weapons tests that we’ve launched over the years have got stuck in orbit, creating clutter," the company said.

Check the list with number of debris pieces here:

Russia - 7,032 US - 5,216 China - 3,854 France - 520 Japan - 117 India - 114 European Space Agency - 60 UK - 1

