Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience

List of countries that are polluting space the most released

German database company Statista has released the list with India occupying the sixth position.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 03:13 PM IST

List of countries that are polluting space the most released
File photo: Reuters

German database company Statista has released a list of countries that are producing the most space junk. The company used the data from NASA itself and concluded that Russia is on top with over 7,000 pieces of debris. The reported cited data as of February 4, 2022 from NASA's Orbital Debris Quarterly News.

"Thousands of pieces of debris from broken down satellites, rocket boosters and weapons tests that we’ve launched over the years have got stuck in orbit, creating clutter," the company said. 

Check the list with number of debris pieces here:

  1. Russia - 7,032
  2. US - 5,216 
  3. China - 3,854  
  4. France - 520
  5. Japan - 117
  6. India - 114
  7. European Space Agency - 60
  8. UK - 1

READ | NASA's spacecraft DART successfully collides with asteroid Dimorphos in defense test

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jupiter comes closest to Earth in 59 years, watch video here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.