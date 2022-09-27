NASA's spacecraft DART successfully collides with asteroid Dimorphos in defense test

Photo: NASA

NASA's DART spacecraft successfully rammed asteroid Dimorphos at blistering speed Monday in a test of the world's first planetary defence system, designed to prevent a potential doomsday meteorite collision with Earth. The galactic grand slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 9.6 million kilometers away.

Scientists expected the impact to carve out a crater, hurl streams of rocks and dirt into space and, most importantly, alter the asteroid's orbit.

IMPACT SUCCESS Watch from DARTMIssion DRACO Camera, as the vending machine sized spacecraft successfully collides with asteroid Dimorphos, which is the size of a football stadium and poses no threat to Earth. pic.twitter.com/7bXipPkjWD — NASA (@NASA) September 26, 2022

Telescopes around the world and in space aimed at the same point in the sky to capture the spectacle. Though the impact was immediately obvious Dart's radio signal abruptly ceased. it will be days or even weeks to determine how much the asteroid's path was changed.

The USD 325 million mission was the first attempt to shift the position of an asteroid or any other natural object in space. "No, this is not a movie plot," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson tweeted earlier in the day. "We've all seen it on movies like Armageddon,' but the real-life stakes are high," he said in a prerecorded video.

Monday's target: a 160-metre asteroid named Dimorphos. It's actually a moonlet of Didymos, Greek for twin, a fast-spinning asteroid five times bigger that flung off the material that formed the junior partner.

The pair have been orbiting the sun for eons without threatening Earth, making them ideal save-the-world test candidates. Launched last November, the vending machine-size Dart short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test navigated to its target using new technology developed by Johns Hopkins University's Applied Physics Laboratory, the spacecraft builder and mission manager.

Dart's on-board camera, a key part of this smart navigation system, caught sight of Dimorphos barely an hour before impact. A mini satellite followed a few minutes behind to take photos of the impact. The Italian Cubesat was released from Dart two weeks ago.

Scientists insisted Dart would not shatter Dimorphos. The spacecraft packed a scant 570 kilograms, compared with the asteroid's 5 billion kilograms. But that should be plenty to shrink its 11-hour, 55-minute orbit around Didymos.

The impact should pare 10 minutes off that, but telescopes will need anywhere from a few days to nearly a month to verify the new orbit. The anticipated orbital shift of 1 per cent might not sound like much, scientists noted. But they stressed it would amount to a significant change over years.

Planetary defence experts prefer nudging a threatening asteroid or comet out of the way, given enough lead time, rather than blowing it up and creating multiple pieces that could rain down on Earth. Multiple impactors might be needed for big space rocks or a combination of impactors and so-called gravity tractors, not-yet-invented devices that would use their own gravity to pull an asteroid into a safer orbit.

Significantly less than half of the estimated 25,000 near-Earth objects in the deadly 140-metre range have been discovered, according to NASA. And fewer than 1 per cent of the millions of smaller asteroids, capable of widespread injuries, are known.

(With inputs from PTI)