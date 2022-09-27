Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience

Jupiter comes closest to Earth in 59 years, watch video here

The next time Jupiter comes this close to the Earth will be 107 years from now in 2129.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 09:57 AM IST

Jupiter comes closest to Earth in 59 years, watch video here
Photo: NASA

Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system, has come closest to Earth in an extremely rare occurrence in 59 years. The planet is approximately 600 million miles away from Earth at its farthest point. But it came as near as 367 million miles on Monday.

Though Jupiter's opposition occurs every 13 months, this time it was different due to its closest approach, which made it larger and brighter than any other time of the year. The next time the planet comes this close to the Earth will be 107 years from now in 2129.

From the viewpoint of Earth's surface, opposition happens when an astronomical object rises in the east as the Sun sets in the west, placing the object and the Sun on opposite sides of Earth.

Watch here:

READ | NASA's spacecraft DART successfully collides with asteroid Dimorphos in defense test

Adam Kobelski, a research astrophysicist at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, earlier suggested a larger telescope to see Jupiter's Great Red Spot and bands in greater detail. 

He recommended a 4-inch or larger telescope and some filters in the green to blue spectrum might improve the visibility of these features.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-bound Air India flight forced to land in Kannur after bird strike
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.