Jupiter set to make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years on Monday: Know how to watch

Jupiter's opposition occurs every 13 months, but this time it will be different due to its closest approach.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 07:33 AM IST

Jupiter set to make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years on Monday: Know how to watch
Photo: NASA

Jupiter is all set to make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years on Monday, September 26, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has said. Now stargazers will be able to view the biggest planet in the solar system.

Though Jupiter's opposition occurs every 13 months, this time it will be different due to its closest approach, which will make it larger and brighter than any other time of the year. As a result, stargazers will have rare views of the massive planet.

Jupiter will be approximately 590 million-km distant from Earth at the moment, as it was in 1963. At its farthest, Jupiter is over 965 million km away from Earth.

From the viewpoint of Earth's surface, opposition happens when an astronomical object rises in the east as the Sun sets in the west, placing the object and the Sun on opposite sides of Earth.

How to view the planet?

According to Adam Kobelski, a research astrophysicist at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, one can see Jupiter's Great Red Spot and bands in greater detail by using a larger telescope.

He recommends a 4-inch or larger telescope and some filters in the green to blue spectrum might improve the visibility of these features.

"With good binoculars, the banding (at least the central band) and three or four of the Galilean satellites (moons) should be visible," said Adam Kobelski.

