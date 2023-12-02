RBI says Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 9,760 crore yet to be deposited, exchanged

RBI said nearly 97.26 per cent of the ₹ 2,000 banknotes have been returned to the banking system, and about ₹ 9,760 crore worth of the notes are still with the public.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today said nearly 97.26 per cent of the ₹ 2,000 banknotes have been returned to the banking system, and only about ₹ 9,760 crore worth of the notes are still with the public.

On May 19, the RBI announced the withdrawal of ₹ 2,000 denomination bank notes from circulation.

"The total value of ₹ 2,000 banknotes in circulation, which amounted to ₹ 3.56 lakh crore as at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of ₹ 2,000 banknotes was announced, has declined to ₹ 9,760 crore as at the close of business on November 30, 2023," the RBI said in a statement.

Thus, 97.26 per cent of the high-value currency in circulation as of May 19, 2023, has since been returned to the banking system, it added.

"The ₹ 2,000 banknotes continue to be legal tender," the RBI added.

People can deposit and/or exchange ₹ 2,000 banknotes at the 19 RBI offices across the country. People can also send ₹ 2,000 bank notes through India Post from any post office, to any of the RBI Issue Offices for credit to their bank accounts in India.

Public and entities holding such notes were initially asked to either exchange or deposit them in bank accounts by September 30. The deadline was later extended to October 7. Both deposit and exchange services at bank branches were discontinued on October 7.

Starting October 8, individuals have been provided with the choice of either exchanging the currency or having the equivalent sum credited to their bank accounts at the 19 offices of the RBI.

Meanwhile, queues are being witnessed during working hours at the RBI offices for exchange/deposit of ₹ 2,000 notes. The 19 RBI offices depositing/exchanging the bank notes are in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram.

The ₹ 2,000 banknotes were introduced in November 2016 following demonetization of the then prevailing ₹ 1,000 and ₹ 500 banknotes.