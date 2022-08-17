PM Kisan Yojana update: 12th installment date released, know how to update application

This information will be very helpful to you if you are also a recipient of the PM Kisan Yojana. PM Modi will soon release the PM Kisan Yojana's 12th instalment (PM Kisan 12th Installment Released). One of the government's most ambitious programmes is the PM Kisan Yojana. PM Modi has mentioned the interest of farmers in this plan in a number of forums.

Just a few days ago, PM Narendra Modi tweeted for the farmers and said, 'The country is proud of our farmer brothers and sisters. The stronger they are, the more prosperous the new India will be. I am happy that PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and other schemes related to agriculture are giving new strength to crores of farmers of the country.’

Release date of 12th Installment

The next installment of PM Kisan is coming soon. According to this plan, the farmers will receive their first annual instalment between April 1 and July 31 and their second instalment between August 1 and November 30. The third instalment's funds are transferred concurrently between December 1 and March 31. Therefore, the farmers' accounts may receive the 12th payment from PM Kisan in the following month.

Update your application

In case facing any trouble under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana then contact them by calling the helpline number or by mailing them.

PM Kisan's helpline number- 155261 or 1800115526 (Toll Free) or can be contacted on 011-23381092.

You can also mail your complaint on the e-mail id (pmkisan-ict@gov.in).

If you have not applied yet, then register yourself by visiting the official website pmkisan.gov.in.

Steps to check your Installment status