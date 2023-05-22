PM Kisan Yojana: Can both husband and wife take Rs 6,000 instalment? Check details

Representational Image

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: PM Kisan Yojana is one of the bold initiatives of the Modi government. It has countless recipients across the nation. This scheme was launched in 2019 by the Central Government. Each recipient farmer receives a yearly transfer of Rs 6,000 from the government through this programme. This money is transferred in three instalments totalling Rs 6,000.

The farmers are eagerly waiting for the 14th instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. According to media sources, the farmers will shortly get their instalment‘s full amount.

Can both husband and wife get the benefit of PM Kisan Yojana?

There are several queries regarding PM Kisan Yojana from the recipients. Many times the question arises in the mind of beneficiaries whether both husband and wife can take advantage of PM Kisan Yojana or not. Can both get Rs 6,000-6,000 every year?

The central government has clearly answered on the matter and said that the benefit of PM Kisan Yojana is not given to any one person but to the whole family. In such a situation, both husband and wife will have to register for PM Kisan Yojana to avail of its benefits. When both of them apply to the scheme, then only one of the applications will be approved. If both of them are taking advantage, then one of them will have to return the amount given by the government.

Farmers can take several benefits of the PM Kisan Yojana which can enhance their standard of living by being aware of the eligibility requirements and keeping an eye on the instalment disbursements.

