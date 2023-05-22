Meet Sohan Roy, CEO who surprised his employees with huge Rs 30,00,00,000 reward, check his massive business empire

Meet Sohan Roy, CEO who surprised his employees with huge Rs 30,00,00,000 reward

Aries Group of Companies, which is headquartered in Sharjah, UAE, celebrated its 25th anniversary in style by announcing Rs 300 million reward for its employees and their families.

Sohan Roy, founder chairman and Aries Group CEO, announced the “silver jubilee gift” for the employees, their parents, spouses and children.

“As we reflect on the past 25 years, we are grateful for the commitment and efficiency of our employees and their families who have supported them,” said Roy, a marine engineer-turned-businessman and filmmaker.

“This is our way of saying “Thank you” for what they have been doing for our organisation,” the billionaire businessman was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

Who is Sohan Roy?

Sohan Roy is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Aries Group of Companies. Sohan Roy started his career as a Marine engineer and launched Aries Marine & Engineering Services in 1998.

Sohan Roy has also directed the film DAM999 and Aries Group has taken over Vismayas Max studio complex of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.

He is the founder-director of Concept Indywood, Founder President of Indywood Billionaires Club.

Sohan Roy’s Aries Group is a ship design consultancy which employs over 2200 professionals. The company has its operations in 25 countries.

According to Forbes, Aries Group of Companies is a consortium of 56 companies. Sohan Roy was listed by Forbes among top Indian leaders of the Arab world for four consecutive times from 2015 to 2019.

He was honored with the Honorary Professional Doctorate Certificate in Global Leadership and Management by European International University (EIU), Paris.