PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Installment amount likely to be hiked for farmers, check latest update

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: The beneficiaries under PM-KISAN scheme are getting Rs 2,000 every four months, which is Rs 6,000 annually.

PM Kisan Yojana latest update: Beneficiary farmers who are waiting for their next installment amount of PM Kisan Yojana, here's the latest update for you. According to various media reports, the Central government is expected to hike the installment amount to Rs 8000 per farmer.

The report states that the centre is planning to increase the installment amount of money transferred under its flagship direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The installment amount is likely to increase from Rs 6,000 annually to Rs 8,000.

PM Kisan Yojana?

PM Kisan Yojana is a poor farmer's cash transfer programme. PM Modi provided direct benefit transfers totaling Rs 18,000 crore to 80 million farmers during the Jharkhand event. Almost 80.5 million farmers had received Rs 17,000 crore in their bank accounts in July from the preceding 14th installment.

To check beneficiary status:

1. Visit pmkisan.gov.in

2. Click on 'Know Your Status.'

3. Enter the registration number and Captcha, select 'Get Data,' and view the beneficiary status.

To verify your name in the beneficiary list:

1. Visit www.pmkisan.gov.in

2. Click on 'Beneficiary list.'

3. Select state, district, sub-district, block, and village.

4. Click 'Get report' to view the beneficiary list.

For assistance, call helpline numbers 155261 and 011-24300606.

To apply for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi:

1. Visit pmkisan.gov.in

2. Click 'New Farmer Registration,' enter Aadhaar number, and fill the captcha.

3. Complete required details, click 'Yes.'

4. Fill in the PM-Kisan application form 2023-24, save, and print for reference.