Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 11:09 AM IST

Online e-PAN card download: A step-by-step guide

One of the most essential documents issued by the Income Tax (IT) division is the Permanent Account Number or PAN card. All of your tax-related information is stored in this 10-digit alphanumeric code. No one wants to experience the horrible nightmare of losing it. The IT division has made it possible to download an e-PAN card PDF and store it on your device. This makes it possible to access the PAN card whenever and wherever it is needed.

Here is a step-by-step tutorial for downloading the electronic PAN card:

Go to https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/requestAndDownloadEPAN.html to access the official NSDL E-PAN card download website.

You have two alternatives for downloading e-PAN here. One is using a PAN card, and the other is using an Acknowledgement Number.

Depending on the information you have, pick any option.

These are the steps to take if you decide to download an e-PAN using your PAN card number:

Step: 1 Key in the PAN card's 10-digit alphanumeric number.

Step: 2 Next, input your name, date of birth, catch code, and Aadhaar Number (only for individuals).

Step: 3 After providing the requested information and reading the instructions, check the box.

Step: 4 Fill out the captcha, then select "Submit."

Step:5 A PDF of your e-PAN card will show up on the screen.

Step:6 To download the e-PAN, click on download PDF.

Follow these procedures if you decide to download e-PAN using your Acknowledgement number:

Step: 1 Put in the acknowledgement number.

Step: 2 Enter your name, date of birth, and captcha code.

Step: 3 Select the Submit button.

Step: 4 A PDF of your e-Pan card will show up on the screen.

Step: 5 To download the e-PAN, click on download PDF.