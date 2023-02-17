Search icon
No debit card? You can set up UPI PIN using Aadhaar card

If you don’t have a debit card, you can link their UPI ID with aadhaar card while registering.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

Aadhaar card or UIDAI number is a very important document if you are an Indian citizen. The 12-digit unique number on the Aadhaar card is now required almost everywhere to authenticate your identity. From bank account, PAN card, travel tickets and other, everything requires an Aadhaar card. This single document has simplified the way of providing identification and benefiting from various government initiatives. Although most of us have our Aadhaar card in our mobile phone or wallets, not many are aware that the Aadhaar card can also help you to use UPI if you don’t have a debit card.

Unified Payments Interface or UPI is one the most used digital payments methods in the country right now. The payment method got a significant push during the COVID-19 pandemic as it allows users to make contactless payments. To set up a UPI ID, you need to have an account in the bank and a mobile number linked to the account. Along with this, the customers also need to have a debit card. If they don’t have a debit card, they can link their UPI ID with aadhaar card while registering.

Aadhaar OTP opens up a safe, secure and convenient alternative onboarding channel thereby increasing digital footprint. Aadhaar OTP also allows users to change their UPI PIN as well. To set new UPI PIN using  Aadhaar OTP:-

  1. User chooses to use Aadhaar OTP authentication.
  2. User enters the Aadhaar details and authenticates.
  3. User enters OTP from Bank as well as OTP from UIDAI,
  4. User sets New UPI Pin.

It is worth noting that it is not a mandatory option to set UPI Pin using Aadhaar OTP. The choice is with the customer to select between Debit card and Aadhaar. Currently only a range of banks only support Aadhaar OTP, here is the list below:

  • Kerala Gramin Bank
  • Punjab National Bank
  • Karnataka Bank
  • South Indian Bank
  • Canara Bank
  • Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd
  • CSB Bank Ltd
  • INDUSIND BANK
  • Karnataka Gramin Bank
  • Karur Vysya Bank
  • Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
  • Central Bank Of India
  • EQUITAS SMALL
  • AU small Finance Bank
  • The Rajasthan State Co-Operative Bank Ltd
  • Punjab and Sind Bank
  • Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank
  • UCO Bank
  • The Cosmos Co-Operative Bank Ltd
  • Paytm Payments Bank
  • Federal Bank
  • Jio Payments Bank
