Planning to prepay your home loan? Here are a few things that you should keep in mind

It may seem challenging to pay back your home loan before its actual tenure. However, if you carefully plan and use your disposable income, you can easily accomplish it. Prepayments are an excellent way to pay off a house loan early, lower EMI payments, and save on interest costs. Existing borrowers with surpluses may also think about pre-paying their loans in order to cover the recent sharp hikes in home loan interest rates.

There are two ways to close our home loan early. You can either prepay the entire outstanding home loan or partially prepay.

A full prepayment or foreclosure means complete prepayment of the outstanding loan amount. Partial prepayment allows paying a portion of the outstanding loan amount once or multiple times during the loan tenure.

Here are some of the points that borrowers should keep in mind while prepaying their home loans: