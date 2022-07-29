Search icon
EPFO update: Step-by-step process to generate direct UAN

The UAN number helps the employee check their EPF balance, withdraw money and get PF loan application.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 11:54 AM IST

File Photo

All the eligible employees are allotted the Universal Account Number, UAN, by the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). A UAN is a common number that has the details of the numerous Member Ids different organisations allot to you.

The UAN number helps the employee check their EPF balance, withdraw money and get PF loan application. It is easy for employees to generate UAN online as well. The only thing you require to do that, is your Aadhaar number. 

Check the step-by-step guide to generate direct UAN

Step 1: Visit the EPFO portal - https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

Step 2: Click on 'Direct UAN Allotment by Employees' on the right side of the page.

Step 3: Generate OTP 

Step 4: Enter the OTP received on the Aadhaar linked mobile number, and Submit.

Step 5: On 'Are you working in any private company/factory/establishment', select Yes

Step 6: Select 'Employment Category'

It is important to note that if 'In Establishment/Company/Factory' falls under EPFO, the system will prompt for the PF code number or it will ask you to enter the details of the establishment. 

Enter your date of joining when prompted and the Identity Proof type and upload the necessary documentation. 

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar ID and Captcha code and click on 'Generate OTP' 

Step 8: Enter the OTP you received. 

Step 9: Your UAN will now be generated.

Step 10: You will also receive the UAN on your registered mobile number.

