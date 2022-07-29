Search icon
Diabetes diet: List of vegetables you should eat to control blood sugar levels

High-fiber vegetables can help with not only maintaining the blood sugar level but also long-term condition management.

  Jul 29, 2022

A diet rich in fruits and vegetables every day is the key to living a healthy life. Especially if you are managing diabetes, eating abundant quantities of nutrient-rich, high-fiber vegetables can help with not only maintaining the blood sugar level but also long-term condition management.

Today, we have curated a list of vegetables that you can eat when you have diabetes. and want to control blood sugar levels.

1. Broccoli

Broccoli
1/6

Broccoli is very low in calories and dense with antioxidants and minerals. It is also a very good source of dietary fiber. Fibers take a long time to break down and digest which prevents untimely blood sugar spikes.

2. Carrots

Carrots
2/6

The high-fiber content in carrots helps you feel fuller for a longer period of time. Carrots are also a source of Vitamin A which helps to build immunity and maintain healthy eyes. 

3. Cucumber

Cucumber
3/6

Cucumber is a high-water vegetable that will help you keep hydrated as well as feel full. Cucumbers not only help control but also reduce blood sugar levels. 

4. Green Beans

Green Beans
4/6

Green Beans contain vitamin C and vitamin A and are high in fiber. Fibers take a long time to break down and digest which prevents untimely blood sugar spikes. The vitamin in the vegetable helps in building immunity.

5. Spinach

Spinach
5/6

Spinach, another nutrient-dense leafy green vegetable, is low in calories and high in nutrients like iron which promotes healthy blood flow. 

6. Zucchini

Zucchini
6/6

Zucchini has a high amount of carotenoids which supports heart health and also protects against certain kinds of cancers. The food is also low in calories and high in fiber which keeps the blood sugar level in check. 

(All photos via Reuters, Pixabay)

 

 

