EPFO update: Know how to link Aadhaar with UAN, a step-by-step guide

File photo

Aadhaar must be linked to the Universal Account Number (UAN) of an EPF member. Both online and offline, employees can now quickly link their Aadhaar cards to their Universal Account Numbers. You cannot withdraw money from your EPF account until your UAN has been confirmed and associated with your Aadhaar number.

Steps to do on the EPFO portal:

Step 1: Visit https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/ to access the Member Sewa portal.

Step 2: Log in to your EPF account using the UAN login credentials.

Step 3: Click on the KYC option under the ‘manage’ menu.

Step 4: Select Aadhaar and enter your Aadhaar details.

Step 5: Click on save.

Step 6: Your Aadhaar will be validated using UIDAI data.

Step 7: After completion of KYC, the Aadhaar will be linked to the EPF account.

How to check if the UAN is linked to Aadhaar?

Step 1: Visit the member sewa portal at https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/.

Step 2: To login, enter your UAN and password.

Step 3: After logging in, go to the 'Manage' tab and click on the 'KYC' option. Your UAN is linked with Aadhaar if your Aadhaar number is displayed and accepted on the screen under the verified documents page.

If your Aadhaar number does not appear under the verified documents tab, you must link your UAN to your Aadhaar.

