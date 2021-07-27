EPFO alert! How to file, track status of complaint regarding PF account? Know the process here

If you also have an account in EPFO, then you can now easily complain about any problem related to PF. Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has made available an online facility for its subscribers to file complaints. If an EPF account holder has any complaint related to EPF withdrawal, transfer of EPF account, KYC etc, then he can register a complaint through Grievance Management System. Apart from this, the account holder can also put a complaint or query on EPFO's Twitter handle @socialepfo.

How to file PF account-related complaint online

- Visit https://epfigms.gov.in/

- Click on 'Register Grievance' to register the complaint.

- Now a new webpage will open. In this, select the status in which the complaint is being registered. Status means PF member, EPS pensioner, employer or other. Select the option 'Others' only if you do not have UAN/Pension Payment Order (PPO).

- For PF account-related complaint, 'PF member' status has to be selected. After that enter UAN and security code and click on 'Get Details'.

- The hidden personal details linked to UAN will be displayed on your computer screen.

- Now click on 'Get OTP'. After this, a one-time password will be sent to your registered mobile number and email id in the EPFO database.

- After entering the OTP, you will be asked for personal details.

- After entering the personal details, click on the PF number regarding which the complaint is to be lodged.

- Now a pop-up will appear on the screen. In this, select the button to which your complaint is related.

- Select Grievance Category and give the details of your complaint. If you have any proofs then they can be uploaded.

- Once the complaint is registered, click on 'Add' and click on submit.

- After this, the complaint will be registered and you will get the complaint registration number on your registered email and mobile number. Keep it handy.

How to check complaint status

After registering a complaint with EPFO, you can also track its status. For this you have to do the following:

– Go to https://epfigms.gov.in/.

- Select the option 'View Status'.

- Submit by entering the complaint registration number and mobile number/email id and security code.

- Now the status of the complaint will be displayed on the computer screen. It will also show which regional office of EPFO is working on your complaint and the name of the officer will also come.