EPF account: Recently changed your job? Here's how you can update exit date online to avoid problems

EPF account: Update date of exit easily with an online process. Check out the step-by-step guide.

EPF Account: Every employed individual contributes a portion of their salary to the PF account, which can be utilized in case of emergencies. The remaining funds can be withdrawn post-retirement, making the EPF fund a crucial support for old age. It is essential to keep the EPF account updated, especially for those changing jobs frequently in the private sector. The Employees Provident Fund Organization offers an online facility for account holders to check their date of exit. If you have recently changed jobs and need to update the date of job change in your EPF account, here is a simple process to follow.

Transferring the PF account:

According to EPFO rules, when an employee switches jobs, they are required to transfer their PF account. Before transferring the account, it is necessary to register yourself as an employee in the new company. Only then can you transfer your EPF account to the new one. Remember to update your date of exit within two months after changing companies.

EPFO's tweet regarding self-updating:

EPFO has shared information about this on their official Twitter handle, stating that employees can now update their date of exit on their own. Here is the easy process to do it:

Updating the date of exit:

1. Visit the website: https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

2. Login using your UAN and password.

3. Click on the "Manage" tab and select "Mark Exit."

4. Choose the PF account number from the list.

5. Select the date of exit when you left your previous company.

6. Click on "Send OTP" to receive an OTP on your registered mobile number and enter it.

7. Check the update option and click on it to confirm.

Ensure that you follow these steps to keep your EPF account up to date and manage your funds effectively.

