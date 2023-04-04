Earth has 2,640 billionaires in 2023, their combined net worth is...

Total billionaires in the world | Photo: Pixabay

There are a total of 2,640 billionaires in the world right now. Forbes released a list of total billionaires on the earth today (April 4). As per the report, in 2022, there were 2,668 billionaires which have now come down to 2,640 billionaires in 2023.

The total wealth of all billionaires has dropped by 500 billion dollars this year. It now stands at 12.2 trillion dollars.

Nearly half of the billionaires are poorer than they were in 2022, as per the Forbes report. As many as 254 people have lost their billionaire status. This year has seen a drop in the number of total billionaires in the world as the entire world witness a turbulent time in the both private and public market.

Elon Musk who was at the top of the list has now come down to number 2. Shares of his electric car maker Tesla fell by nearly 50 per cent following the announcement of his 44 billion dollar takeover of microblogging platform Twitter.

The first place has been taken over by Bernard Arnault for a record sale and profit of his luxury goods leviathan (LVMH) that owns brands like Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, and Tiffany.