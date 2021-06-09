Bank Holidays alert! Banks to remain closed for 3 days next week in THESE states - Know dates here

If you have some pending work at the bank, then here is a notification for you as banks will remain shut for three days in the coming week. The total number of holidays by both public and private sector banks will be nine days this month. Many banks across the country will stay closed for 3 days due to festivals and weekends. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website has mentioned the three holidays due to different festivals across various states in June.

On June 12, it will remain closed on the account of second Saturday, on June 13 it is Sunday which is a public holiday, and then on June 15 banks will remain closed in many states such as Odisha and Mizoram, which have the Raja Sankranti and YMA day festivals, respectively.

The guidelines released by RBI mentions that the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks across the country will stay shut on the mentioned dates. RBI notified holidays for lenders under these categories—the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Bank holidays differ from state to state but on the following days, all the banks remain shut.

Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25). Banks also remain shut on festivals including Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Good Friday.

Another important thing to take note of is that banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, and on Sundays, as it has been made compulsory by the RBI.